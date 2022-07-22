Search

22 Jul 2022

Sadness and regret at passing of well-known west Tipperary man

Sadness and regret at passing of well-known west Tipperary man

It was with much sadness and regret that the news of Pat Maher’s death was learned.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

22 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Death of Pat Maher
It was with much sadness and regret that the news of Pat Maher’s death was learned of in the area. Pat hailed from the old established Maher family in Longfield which stretches right back to the Bianconi era.

Son of the late Philip and Nora Maher, Pat worked most of his life with Tipperary County Council where his carpentry skills and creative flair were utilised.
Pat also was involved in many parish events and assisted in many community projects down through the years. He was actively involved in ensuring everything was in order and arranged for the altar at the annual outdoor cemetery Mass in Ardmayle.


In 2013, Pat launched the 16th edition of the Boherlahan Historical Journal, another important parish event and milestone over the last number of years. Pat’s voluntary and good nature saw him play a leading role in the Order of Malta, where he was so well known and always available to help. His medical experience and skillset saw him involved for many years with Clonoulty GAA teams.
We extend our sympathy to his wife Joan, family Colette, Christopher and Patricia, son-in-law Conall, daughter- in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Evan and Odhrán, sisters Louise and Philomena, brothers-in-law Pat, John, Brendan, David and Chris, nephews Matthew and Mark, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media