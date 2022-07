Tipperary finalists shine bright for Miss Ireland 75th jubilee year

Tipperary is well represented this year with 3 finalists in the 75th Miss Ireland proudly sponsored by TanOrganic.

The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a sparkling white party last week for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. The finalists arrived to House on an open top bus to celebrate in style and begin their Miss Ireland 2022 journey. Tipperary will be represented this year by Megan Kelly who was crowned Miss Tipperary, Kerri Doyle is Miss Tipperary South and Orla Winston was crowned Miss munster People's Choice

Miss Tipperary Megan Kelly is 19 years of age, grew up and currently living in Borrisoleigh, County Tipperary. Megan has just finished her first year studying Business with Event management and plans to dedicate this year to pursue her interests in being more involved in her community and to be a strong advocate for issues that affect Megan’s community. Megan is also an avid reader, who enjoys learning about history and exploring the beautiful countryside of Ireland.

Miss Tipperary South Kerri Doyle is an 18 year old Make Up Artist from the small town of Killenaule, County Tipperary. She is currently working in The Makeup Studio, Clonmel and is hoping to go on to study and further her career in Aesthetics. Kerri enjoys singing, music and playing for her GAA club Fethard and county.

Miss Munster People’s Choice Orla Winston is 20 years old from Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. She is a student at UCC, studying Commerce. Orla loves football and has played with her school, Club and County. Orla has now decided to embrace the glamorous side of herself by competing in the Miss Ireland competition.

Selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county and the winner from each county will represent their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show with 1500 in attendance on August 20th at the Royal Theatre Castlebar. Megan, Kerri and Orla will represent their county and attend various awards, openings and engagements over the next year as well as working on her various charity projects and can be invited for local appearances through the Miss Ireland head office. See http://miss-ireland.ie/

The headline sponsor for Miss Ireland 2022 is TanOrganic, the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand - as kind to your skin as it is to the planet. This year the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. At TanOrganic, sustainability is at the core of their business, and they continue to fight for healthy, nourished skin that doesn’t compromise our environment. They are delighted to be part of Miss Ireland this year to further promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba who captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and featured prominently in the Irish media and internationally on TV Shows in LA, London, Johannesburg and featured in the New York Times.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn. See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play