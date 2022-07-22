Search

22 Jul 2022

Tipperary Search and Rescue team seek support for charity cycle

The Tipperary Search and Rscue team

22 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

People living in towns throughout county Tipperary are asked to come out in force to support worthy causes on Saturday.
A group of cyclists will visit the major towns in the county to raise funds for the Tipperary Search and Rescue service and for Little Blue Heroes.
The cyclists will take off from Nenagh and visit Thurles, Cashel, Cahir and Clonmel on Saturday.
“We need to raise funds for our own service and we wanted to help others too and the Little Blue Heroes is a wonderful idea that gives an enormous lift to so many families with sick children,” said Tom Harvey of Tipperary Search and Rescue.
The service provides cover for search and rescue operations on land, water and also a swift water response service.
“We cover all of county Tipperary but we also go all over the country if our resources are required to help out,” said Tom
He called on people living in county Tipperary to exercise great caution when swimming in inland water where there is no supervision.
“Never swim in an area you don’t know,” warned Tom
He said that all of the members of the group are trained up to European standards and their services were in demand.
“The cycle helps to raise awareness about the services we provide and it also manages to raise funds to keep us on the road and we also strive to help out others as well,” said Tom.

“This year we want to support the Little Blue Heroes campaign. Gardaí all over the county do tremendous work through the Little Blue Heroes idea and it gives a great boost to a lot of children and their families who need support,” said Tom.
He praised the sense of community spirit that is so evident throughout the county.
“You see the response there is in every community to the Little Blue Heroes idea and it is fantastic to see it and to know it means so much to so many families,” said Tom.

