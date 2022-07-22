Tipp U16 camogie team in All-Ireland semi-final action this weekend

Tipperary will take on Galway in the Tesco All-Ireland U16 A semi-final this Sunday. (Time & Venue TBC). The final is fixed for the following Sunday against the winners of Cork and Wexford who also play this Sunday.

Tipperay have had two wins from two so far this year with comfortable victories over both Waterford and Dublin in the group stages. They know Galway will pose a much greater threat this weekend. In an eye catching result from their opening game the Connacht side fired 6 goals past Cork to beat them 6-3 to 1-7.

In their second game, however two weeks later they lost to Kilkenny by a point who Cork had beaten the week previously by 12 points. They then defeated Waterford at the weekend in the quarter final in a low scoring affair 1-9 to 0-4. Tipperary had defeated Waterford by 2-17 to 2-5.

There is a huge prize at stake on Sunday with a place in the All-Ireland final which would be a massive boost for camogie in Tipperary. We wish the players and management the very best of luck on Sunday and encourage as many as possible to go and support them.