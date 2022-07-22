Search

22 Jul 2022

AIB u-turn welcome but customers need certainty says Tipperary TD

'People power has won out- Deputy Martin Browne

AIB u-turn welcome but customers need certainty says Tipperary TD

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has welcomed the announcement that AIB will not proceed with their decision to make many branches cashless and praised local communities for standing up for their services.

Teachta Browne said:

“I welcome that AIB have reversed their decision. This is the right thing to do. Their decision to make these branches cashless was short-sighted and poorly thought out. It would have caused major problems for customers in Cashel, Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea, including vulnerable people and businesses, by forcing them to travel longer distances for basic services. It should never have been allowed to get this far.

“It is clear that the Future of Banking in Ireland Review is urgently required and must include close examination of local banking services, and the role of the Credit Union sector, to ensure that customers are not subjected to this unacceptable stress again. Customers across Tipperary deserve to know that they will be treated fairly by their bank and that an appalling situation like this will not be allowed to happen in the future.

“The Government have evidently been caught on the hop and need to explain why this was the case. Customers need to know exactly how this debacle came about and need reassurance that it will not happen again. This means that the Finance Committee meeting on this matter must still go ahead, so that customers can get these vital answers and assurances from the Finance Minister and senior AIB figures. Sinn Féin are committed to standing up for customers to ensure that they are treated fairly and with respect.

“The Government are majority shareholders in AIB and need to assert their role in ensuring banks service communities. Our communities in Tipperary deserve to access services locally and to be treated fairly by these banks.

“I want to commend communities across Tipperary who stood their ground and refused to allow corporate interests to hollow out the services upon which they rely.

“By working together and refusing to back down, they have ensured that these vital services do not leave the rural towns that were initially targeted.

“People power has won out.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media