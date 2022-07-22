What a line up!: Charity hurling match between Tipp and Limerick legends set to attract big crowd

The Tipperary and Limerick legends of the past are set to face off in a one off game which is being organised to raise funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital.
Former Tipperary legends such as Paul Curran, Eoin Kelly, Lar Corbett, and Michael Cleary will all feature in this game, while former All-Ireland winning player Conor O'Donovan will manage the team.
Limerick will also have some familiar faces from the past donning the green jersey as the likes of Ciaran Carey, Mark Foley, and Joe Quaid line up for the treaty, with former senior hurling manager and All-Ireland winner Richie Bennis on the sideline.
The game is taking place on Saturday August 13th in Boher GAA pitch, Limerick at 2pm and the public are being urged to get behind this worthy cause in what such be a great days entertainment. See picture below for full details.
