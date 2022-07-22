Tipperary woman witnessed sporting history being made in New Zealand

Stephanie Quaid (left) and her friends were delighted with the Irish rugby team's success in New Zealand
Stephanie Quaid from Northfield House, Clonmel and her friends were in Wellington last Saturday to watch sporting history being made, as Ireland’s rugby team secured its first Test series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, winning the deciding international 32-22.
Stephanie is daughter of Caroline and the late Des Quaid, Northfield House and formerly of Ballinacurra, Limerick.
Des was a well-known rugby player who was captain of Garryowen FC and London Irish.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.