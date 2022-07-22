Tipperary military researcher seeks information on Royal Hibernian Military School

The Royal Hibernian Military School
Nenagh military history researcher Michael Reynolds is looking to trace information on the former Royal Hibernian Military School which operated in Phoenix Park, Dublin, from 1765 to 1924.
The school had over 9,000 male and 1,000 female pupils from across Ireland and Britain, including many Catholic family generations. Among those who attended it was IRA veteran Liam Mellows.
Many men who as pupils enlisted in the army and served with distinction as non-commissioned officers or officers went on to earn medals such as the Military Cross and Victoria Cross.
Michael, who has set up a Facebook page, says everyone is welcome to join the group.
If you had or knew someone who attended the school, he would love to hear any stories about the school, including pictures, documents, letters, accounts, reports, diaries, etc.
Michael can be contacted on 083-0162768.
