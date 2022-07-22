Will you look who it is? Very interested spectator at Kiladangan versus Loughmore!

New Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill takes in the action at the clash of Loughmore Castleiney and Kiladangan. Photo by Eamonn McGee
New Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill took in the action at the clash of Loughmore/Castleiney and Kiladangan on Friday night.
The County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 game finished in a draw with a full-time score Kiladangan: 0-18 Loughmore Castleiney: 0-18
Photo by Eamonn McGee
Two brilliant teams giving their all. Again a draw!! 0-18 a piece. Willie Connors shows well for Kiladangan after a long term injury, Brian McLoughney superb up front. For Loughmore, the maestro was Noel McGrath. Amazing hurler, pleasure to watch hit points and passes pic.twitter.com/5Sy3A8QaTj— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) July 22, 2022
