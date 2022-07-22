Stalemate between Kiladangan and Loughmore in opening round

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship - Round 1

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18

Kiladangan 0-18

Report by Michael Dundon

Stalemate in the clash of champions as Kiladangan, winners of their first county senior hurling title in 2020 and the reigning champions, Loughmore-Castleiney, shared the spoils in the opening game of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Semple stadium on Friday evening.

Although Loughmore-Castleiney made the running most of the way, there was seldom much between the sides, the resulting draw being deemed a fair outcome, all things being considered. Both sides had absentees, John McGrath, Willie Eviston, and Aidan McGrath all injured, along with Ciaran Connolly and Eamon Connolly both of whom are out of the country, being ruled out for Loughmore-Castleiney who have also lost Evan Sweeney now playing in Limerick.

Kiladangan started without Willie Connors, Sean Hayes, and Dan O Meara, though Connors and O Meara were called into the action in the second half as Kiladangan struggled to make up lost ground. Both sides will have been content with a point in the round-robin series as they face up to clashes with J K Brackens and Eire Og Annacarty in the coming rounds.

Expectations of this contest were high and while it was always a lively encounter it never reached real championship intensity. Loughmore reached halfway with a marginal advantage, 0-10 to 0-9, Liam McGrath hitting four of their scores, with John Meagher and Joey Hennessy commanding figures at the heart of their defence.

Bryan McLoughney was Kiladangan’s key attacker with three points, and for them Alan Flynn was an imposing figure at centre halfback, notching wo points from frees. Paul Flynn was finding it hard to get into the contest. Seven first half wides didn’t help Kiladangan’s cause, compared to four for Loughmore.

Loughmore continued to have the edge in the early stages of the second half but now they were somewhat errant in their shooting and when Bryan McLoughney landed a brace of frees for Kiladangan in the 51st and 53rd minutes to level, it looked like the momentum was with them. Tommy Maher shot a great long range point to restore Loughmore’s lead and Noel McGrath doubled the advantage after 54 minutes.

Bryan McLoughney was again to the rescue for the North lads with two points to level on the hour but Brian McGrath popped over another Loughmore point in injury time. However, Kiladangan sub Conor Byrne had the last say with his point in the 63rd minute, the draw keeping both sides' county ambitions alive as they settle into the campaign.

Given Loughmore’s extensive absentee list and the quality of their opposition, manager Frank McGrath will surely be pleased not to have lost this game, although still a trifle disappointed not to have taken both points. An injury late on to Ciaran McGrath will add to his headaches after an encounter in which the experience of John Meagher, Noel McGrath, Liam McGrath and Joey Hennessy was very influential with Tommy Maher and debutant Darragh McCahey also figuring prominently.

After their defeat in the North final, Kiladangan will be relieved not to have suffered a further loss and they will be hoping that with the return to full strength their challenge will gain momentum. Alan Flynn was rock-solid at the heart of the defence with John O Meara and James Quigley also doing their bit. Further afield, Joe Gallagher had a good second half but it was Bryan McLoughney who was their main source of scores. Willie Connors introduction just before half-time after a long spell out with injury, was a huge boost. He shot two points and will only be better for this taste of championship action.

Loughmore Castleiney: Michael McGrath; Lorcan Egan, Joey Hennessy, Darragh McCahey; John Ryan, John Meagher, Brian McGrath (0-1); Tommy Maher (0-2), Tomas McGrath; Ciaran McCormack (0-1), Liam McGrath (0-6, 0-4f), Noel McGrath (0-4, 0-1f); Ciaran McGrath (0-2), Cian Hennessy (0-2), Conor McGrath.

Subs: Aidan McGrath for Conor McGrath, Paul McCahey for Hennessy, Conor Ryan for Ciaran McGrath.

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan; John O Meara, James Quigley, Fergal Hayes; David Moran (0-1), Alan Flynn (0-2, 0-1f), David Sweeney (0-1);Tadhg Gallagher, Jack Loughnane; Mathew Cleary, Joe Gallagher (0-2), Tom O Meara; Bryan McLoughney (0-9, 0-4f), Paul Flynn, Billy Seymour.

Subs: Willie Connors (0-2) for Cleary, Dan O’Meara for T O Meara, Conor Byrne (0-1) for Seymour.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams)