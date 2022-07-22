Revealed: Planning green light for new ATM in this Tipperary town...

File photo
A planning application has been granted for the installation of a new ATM.
Euronet 360 Finance Ltd. (Irish Branch) made the application to Tipperary County Council for the ATM at Mari Mina Pharmacy, Boles House, The Square, Cahir, Tipperary.
The application is for the installation of an ATM machine to the west elevation.
The council attached two conditions to their decision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.