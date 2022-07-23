Country fans gear up for Cut Loose Festival in Holycross

Nathan Carter with excited fans ahead of the Cut Loose Country Music Festival
Country singer Nathan Carter stopped to take snaps with excited fans ahead of the Cut Loose Festival in Holycross in two weeks’ time.
The festival will take place on Sunday, July 31, between 12:30pm and 7pm at the GAA pitch.
Headline acts include Nathan Carter, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Robert Mizzell, Murial and Fran, Clodagh Lawler and Olivia Douglas.
Molly O’Connell and Aisling Rafferty will also make an appearance.
Father Brian D’Arcy, Valerie O’Reilly and Nathan Carter
Tickets are €25 and under 12s go free.
They can be purchased online or in participating local shops.
Gates open at 11am.
