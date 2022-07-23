Funding outrage as popular busking family fun day is cancelled

The family fun day associated with the Clonmel Busking Festival has had to be cancelled due to lack of funding
One of the most important parts of the Clonmel Busking Festival, the family fun day in Denis Burke Park, has had to be cancelled.
Organisers say that the allocation from Tipperary County Council is not adequate enough to allow them run the popular family fun day. A sum of €10,000 was allocated for the Busking Festival which will be held on August 5,6 and 7 in Clonmel, a reduction of €5,000 from council funding allocated for the festival prior to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Simon Molloy, one of the organisers, said it was very upsetting for all involved to have had to cancel the family fun day because it was so popular.
“Over the past seven years, one of the most anticipated free events for families in Clonmel has been the Clonmel Busking Festival annual family fun day at the Denis Burke Park. An average of 6,000 people attended this free event yearly. The ethos of the Busking Festival Committee since its beginnings has been to provide as many free and fun activities as possible to the local people of Clonmel while showcasing the amazing musical talent of buskers and musicians,” said Simon Molloy. He said it was with a lot of regret that he had to make the decision to cancel the family fun day.
“The decision was taken due to a 33% cut in funding from Tipperary County Council in festival funding. That is why this family fun day cannot take place this year,” said Simon.
