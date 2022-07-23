Tipperary jockey Harry Swan rides first winner over fences

Jockey Harry Swan scored a landmark success at Tipperary races. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Amateur rider Harry Swan rode his first winner over fences when Mind Your Money landed the mares’ beginners’ chase at Tipperary last week.
Trained by his grandfather, Timmy Hyde, who operates Camas Park Stud near Cashel, the 15/8 favourite led over the final fence and got the better of the Jessica Harrington-trained Mighty Meggsie by half a length.
Hailing from Cloughjordan, in north Tipperary, Swan had his first ride between the flags aboard All Hell Let Loose on the opening day of the 2020-21 point-to-point season at Ballingarry.
Harry comes from a family steeped in National Hunt racing and his father is former champion jockey Charlie Swan.
Aged 16, he rode his first winner when Partnering Stacey Sue to a facile victory in the bumper at Worcester almost four years ago.
