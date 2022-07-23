PICTURE: Local green areas are better for the work of Tipperary man

Cecil Melbourne
The grassy areas at Derrynaflan and St Kevin's Park, Littleton, which had grown a rich diversity of wildflowers and herbs, were recently cut by well-known local man Cecil Melbourne.
With help from his Haybob 300 and Massey Ferguson, 135 hay will be made and removed.
In the 19th century, ancestors of the Massey family lived at Castleview House, which is to the rear of St Mary's Church and across the field from Ballybeg Castle.
Thanks to the work done by Cecil, the care of these green areas by our Community Workers will be much easier.
