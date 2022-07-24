Search

24 Jul 2022

Dundrum Athletics Club - Run Kilkee Half Marathon and 10k was held Saturday, July 9

Claire Walsh took part in the 10k and finished in 45:56 and was third woman

Dundrum Athletics Club - Run Kilkee Half Marathon and 10k was held Saturday, July 9

Dundrum AC's Claire Walsh who was 3rd Woman at the Run Kilkee 10k in Co Clare

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

RUN KILKEE 10K
The Run Kilkee Half Marathon and 10k was held Saturday, July 9 in the scenic coastal town of Kilkee in Co Clare. The course was very scenic, hilly and challenging and included the loop head peninsula. The weather was hot making running harder. Claire Walsh took part in the 10k and finished in 45:56 and was 3rd Woman. Huge well done especially after running the Coillte 10k 3 days previous.


MOOREABBEY MILERS 10 MILE
The Mooreabbey Milers 10 Mile was held on Sunday, July 10 in Galbally, Co Limerick. We had two athletes compete over the challenging hilly course in hot conditions. First home for the club was 23rd Tony Delaney 1:12:19 and he was followed by 56th Emily Leahy 1:24:57. Well done to both who had both raced in the Coillte 10k 4 days previous.


CLERIHAN 5 MILE
The Clerihan 5 Mile was held on Friday, July 15. This is a very hilly course and the conditions were very hot. We had two athletes compete. First home for the club and continuing her fine form was 6th Dymphna Ryan 29:54 and was 1st Woman. Next we had 22nd Tish Ryan 35:07 and was 1st 040.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media