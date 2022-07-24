Dundrum Athletics Club - Run Kilkee Half Marathon and 10k was held Saturday, July 9

Dundrum AC's Claire Walsh who was 3rd Woman at the Run Kilkee 10k in Co Clare
RUN KILKEE 10K
The Run Kilkee Half Marathon and 10k was held Saturday, July 9 in the scenic coastal town of Kilkee in Co Clare. The course was very scenic, hilly and challenging and included the loop head peninsula. The weather was hot making running harder. Claire Walsh took part in the 10k and finished in 45:56 and was 3rd Woman. Huge well done especially after running the Coillte 10k 3 days previous.
MOOREABBEY MILERS 10 MILE
The Mooreabbey Milers 10 Mile was held on Sunday, July 10 in Galbally, Co Limerick. We had two athletes compete over the challenging hilly course in hot conditions. First home for the club was 23rd Tony Delaney 1:12:19 and he was followed by 56th Emily Leahy 1:24:57. Well done to both who had both raced in the Coillte 10k 4 days previous.
CLERIHAN 5 MILE
The Clerihan 5 Mile was held on Friday, July 15. This is a very hilly course and the conditions were very hot. We had two athletes compete. First home for the club and continuing her fine form was 6th Dymphna Ryan 29:54 and was 1st Woman. Next we had 22nd Tish Ryan 35:07 and was 1st 040.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.