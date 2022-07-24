Tipperary Golf and Country Club Club - news and fixtures

Captain’s Prize

Captains Niamh Chadwick and Brian Slattery hosted the first day of their Captain’s Prize on Saturday & Sunday last with both Captain’s in the clubhouse to welcome the players and Tea Coffee and a variety of goodies on offer before the game.



Some great golf was played by many of our members. For some the day may not be as exciting but their big chance will come next Sunday. It will the big day when those with the good scores will be trying for a repeat performance. Those that may not have the best score will be looking for the big performance the next day.



The Juvenile Captains Prize

Girls Captain Ellen Butler and Boys Captain Niall Tobin will host their Captain’s Prize on Saturday next July 23rd. This will be a big day for all the juvenile players and especially important for Ellen and Niall. It is also worth noting all the work done over the past year by the Juvenile Committee, well done to you all.



We wish Niamh, Brian, Ellen and Niall and all the golfers the very best on the special day which is their Captain’s Prize.



The Men’s Top Scores on the first day; in 1st place Timothy Ryan with a Nett 61. In 2nd place Packie Horan with a Nett 65 & in 3rd place P J Maher (B) with a Nett 66. They are fantastic scores very well done. All with a Nett Scores of 76 and better qualified. A total of 76 golfers qualified and are out for the Captain’s Prize next Sunday; best of luck to all. For those who did not qualify, there will be a competition for you also over next weekend.



The Ladies Top Scores on the first day; in first place Anne Grace with 100 – 35 = 65, in 2nd place Helena Ryan 85 – 19 = 66 & in 3rd place Andrea Rangelov. They are excellent scores especially in such intense heat well done to all. The ladies will all be out again next Sunday, the ladies with the top scores hoping to repeat the performance and everyone else hoping to do better. The very best of luck to you all



Ladies Golf

The results of Tuesday’s 9 hole qualifier; in 1st place Elizabeth Hayes 46.4 - 20 pts, in 2nd place Geraldine Ryan 25.3 - 17 pts, in 3rd place Patricia Moran 23 - 16 pts. The results of 18 hole S/F on July 10th & 13th in 1st place Caroline O’Dwyer 25.1 - 42 pts, in 2nd place Marie O’Neill 17.7 - 39 pts. Gross Frances Boyle 22 gross Pts.Thursday evening’s results for the 9 hole 1st Teresa Canny 20 pts with Anne Blake in second place on 19 pts. Well done ladies some great scores recorded once again.



Mens Golf

Wednesday July 13th 9-Hole stroke play competition in 1st place Thomas Moran with a Nett 30 in 2nd place Derek Hayes Nett 33 , Best Gross Andrey Rangelov 38 gross (back 6) 3rd Joe Murphy Nett 34 (Back 6) The Two’s was divided between Mouse Morris & Jack Ryan with €35 added to each of their shop Accounts



Open Singles Competition

The Results Friday July 15th 18 Hole Stableford Competition; in 1st place Ning Brennan (Tipperary) with 40pts; in 2nd place Sean Cooke (Ballyneety) with 39pts (Back 9) Gross Daniel Kennedy with 32 Gross; in 3rd place James P. Ryan (Highfield) with 39 pts. The two’s Michael Butler.



Seniors Golf

The Results of last week’s 15-hole scramble ; in 1st place John Grogan, Charlie Gaffney, Seamus King & Liam Treacy 44.8; in 2nd place Gerry Maher, Jim Kinsella, Billy Maher & Tim Hyde 47; in 3rd place Tommy Moloney, Noel McGuire, Johnny Hannigan & John Graves 48.2. It is good to see new members joined the seniors last week. If there are more members over 55 yrs who wish to join and play on a Tuesday, they would be very welcome.