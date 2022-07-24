PICTURE: Contract signed for the upgrade of Loughtagalla Park

Tommy Barrett (Chairman of The Moyne Road Residents’ Association) with Tipperary hurlers Seamus Callanan and Cathal Barrett
Tommy Barrett (Chairman of The Moyne Road Residents’ Association) with Tipperary hurlers Seamus Callanan and Cathal Barrett on Sunday, July 17 at the contract signing event at Loughtagalla Park.
Tommy Barrett spoke to the TipperaryLive about this event: “As Chairman of the Moyne Road Residents’ Association I was delighted to attend the contract signing for the upgrading works due to commence in Loughtagalla Park in the coming weeks.
I was delighted to secure a donation of €10,000 recently to help towards this project and I look forward to seeing progress being made on this exciting project for Thurles.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.