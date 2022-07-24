Drivers advised to exercise caution and expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday
Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures from Monday.
N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan
The installation of a cattle underpass will necessitate a temporary lane closure and two-way stop-and-go measures on the N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan, from Monday, July 25 to Friday, August 19, 5pm to 7pm.
At certain stages of construction, work will be 24/7.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.
L-2310-0 Rocklow Road, Fethard
Temporary Traffic Management will come into place on the L-2310-0 Rocklow Road, Fethard, from Tuesday, July 26 to Friday, July 29, 8m to 5pm.
Diversions are in place, and local access will be maintained.
