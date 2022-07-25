Search

Young Tipperary man gets to referee his first game

Filip Miklaszewski is pictured before throw in with Ballylooby/Castlegrace captain Cathal Wall and Fr Sheehy's captain Ciaran English

25 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Ballylooby Castlegrace U7s Football Team, attended the Ballyporeen Gala Day and played Fr. Sheehy’s, Cahir and Ballyporeen.
There were some brilliant displays of football from all our young players. Great skill, determination and never give up attitude and more importantly they all had great fun.
Thanks to all the parents who brought their boys to the match in such horrible wet conditions.
Thanks also to Ballyporeen GAA and Gala Day commitee for hosting these games and giving us three fantastic matches.
Congratulations go to Filip Miklaszewski who refereed his first Under 11 Go Games match in Ballylooby and did a great job. On behalf of the club we say well done Filip!
Congratulations also to Cillian Tobin who was part of the Tipperary Under 14 Football Squad who played in the Jim Power Football Tournament in Waterford over the weekend.

News

