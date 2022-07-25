Young Tipperary man gets to referee his first game

Filip Miklaszewski is pictured before throw in with Ballylooby/Castlegrace captain Cathal Wall and Fr Sheehy's captain Ciaran English
Ballylooby Castlegrace U7s Football Team, attended the Ballyporeen Gala Day and played Fr. Sheehy’s, Cahir and Ballyporeen.
There were some brilliant displays of football from all our young players. Great skill, determination and never give up attitude and more importantly they all had great fun.
Thanks to all the parents who brought their boys to the match in such horrible wet conditions.
Thanks also to Ballyporeen GAA and Gala Day commitee for hosting these games and giving us three fantastic matches.
Congratulations go to Filip Miklaszewski who refereed his first Under 11 Go Games match in Ballylooby and did a great job. On behalf of the club we say well done Filip!
Congratulations also to Cillian Tobin who was part of the Tipperary Under 14 Football Squad who played in the Jim Power Football Tournament in Waterford over the weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.