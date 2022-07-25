Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 25

Michael (Mike) Spillane

Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Michael (Mike) Spillane, Moneygall and Munich, Germany, 22nd July 2022.

Passed away following a short illness in Germany. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Rody. Mourned by his loving family, Nuala, Conor and Aoibhín. His siblings John, Rody, Eugene, Mary, Joe, Eamon and Tony, his in-laws the Quinlan's, Barna, Dunkerrin, Dan, Mary, Tim, Collette, Patrick and PJ, family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Catherine (Kitty) Grant (née Duggan)

Purley, London, Guildford and formerly of, Holycross, Tipperary

Catherine (Kitty) Grant (nee Duggan) of Holycross, Purley, London & Guildford. Much loved Mother, Auntie, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, died on July 6th peacefully and supported by her loving family following a short illness aged 93. Survived by her children Johanna, Veronica, Noel, Therese, Seamus, John and Sharon. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, son Gearoid, her 7 brothers and her sister. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all who were privileged to know her.

Funeral arrangements: Wednesday, 3rd August, at 11.30am Mass at Saint John the Baptist Church, 48 Dale Road, Purley, Surrey, CR8 2EF followed by a burial at Croydon Cemetery, Mitcham Road, London, CR9 3AT. Celebration of Life to be held at the Diomed Suite, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Tattenham Corner Road, Epsom, KT18 5LQ.

Family flowers only please. Charity donations via Rowlands Funeral Directors, 434 Limpsfield Road, Warlingham, Surrey, CR6 9LG or muchloved.com

Helen Enright (née Somers)

Lucan, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary / Castlebar, Mayo / Ballintemple, Cork / Ballymurray, Roscommon / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Enright (née Somers), Helen (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Templemore, Castlebar, Claremorris, Ballintemple (Cork), Ballyconnell and Tullaghan, Ballymurray, Co. Roscommon) July 22nd, 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, at Connolly Hospital and in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick), dearly loved mother of John, Helena, and the late Antoinette (Toni) and Jacinta and dear mother-in-law to Gregory (Casey). So very sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening (July 25th) between 6:30pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (July 26th) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) O'Shea (née Byrne)

Clashnasmuth, Ahenny, Carrick on Suir, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilkenny

Peacefully, after a long illness at her home, surrounded by her loving family and her exceptional team of carers. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted by her children Michael, Pat, Ed, Margaret and Mary, sister Kathleen Lonergan, brother Jim, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Monday, the 25th July, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at Faugheen Church for requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 26th July, at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie McGee

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Eddie McGee, 56 Elm Park, Clonmel, 24th July 2022, peacefully in the care of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Sadly missed by loving wife Christina, sons Oliver, Joseph and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Szilvia, Tatiana and Susan, granddaughters Muireann, Gemma and Áine, grandsons James, Páidí and William, brother Billy, sister Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday the 25th July from 6:30pm to 8pm. Eddie’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Tuesday at 11:20am for 11:30am mass. Burial immediately after in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Betty Killeen (née Gleeson)

Meelick, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Galway / Birr, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary

Formerly of Abbeyville, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 23rd at her daughter's residence in Birr. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Michael and PK. Sadly missed by her daughter Katherine, son's Micheál and George, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law,Micheáls partner, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing this Monday evening at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m with removal at 7:45 p.m to St. Ruadhan's Church Lorrha, arriving at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass for Betty will be celebrated this Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Ruadhan's Church of Ireland Cemetery. House private, please.