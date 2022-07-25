Tipperary GAA Club taking the big parachute jump on Sunday next

Best of luck to the 28 people from the Drangan/Cloneen parish who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 ft on Sunday next, July 31, somewhere in county Offaly!
St Patrick's GAA Club Sky Dive
Best of luck to the 28 people from the Drangan/Cloneen parish who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 ft to raise funds for planned development work at our GAA grounds in Cloneen. The Skydive will take place on this Sunday, July 31st at Clonbullogue Airfield, county Offaly. Spectators are welcome to travel and view the skydives on the day.
If you wish to contribute to this fundraiser the skydivers would appreciate any sponsorship received and all funds go towards planned development work at Anner Park, Cloneen. We thank you for your support
The following are the 28 brave souls who are skydiving from 10,000 ft for St Patrick's GAA Club on the August Bank Holiday Sunday. If you want to sponsor any of them then you can contact them directly or any Committee Member.
Julie O’Halloran
Bill Cuddihy
Marcus O'Halloran
Aidan Fitzgerald
Pauric O'Brien
Keith Browne
Aidan Buckley
Paddy Moroney
Conor Duggan
Aaron Cronin
Jamie Moloney
Keith Morrissey
Ryan Crannitch
Cian Crannitch
Barry O'Dwyer
Rachel Butler
Jack Cleere
Brian O Halloran
Robbie Noonan
Daithi Hogan
Matt McCormack
Michael Fahey
Niamh Ryan
Philly Keane
Colm Dunne
Fiachra Maher
Shane Horan
Michael Boland
