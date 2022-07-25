Search

25 Jul 2022

Threads of Time exhibition at the library in Clonmel

Threads of Time is an exhibition now on display at the libarary in Clonmel

Eamon Lacey

25 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Threads of Time is an exhibition of family heritage, and the skills of a rich crafting culture passed on through five generations of one family.

Lesley Lynch is the  central artist in Threads of Time and it consists of  presenting contemporary textile art and painting, realistic knit figures, and a range of knit and patchwork blankets. She  curated the exhibition to include work by six other family members. The oldest pieces in the exhibition are from the 1800s. 

Threads of Time is open every day until 1pm Friday  July 29 at Clonmel Library, free entry and all welcome.

