AIB must give commitment to customers on the future of cash services in Tipperary insists Senator Garret Ahearn



Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed AIB’s reversal of their decision to remove cash services from a

number of branches in Tipperary but also said that AIB must still come before the Oireachtas Finance

Committee to explain how this announcement came about, causing such shock and worry to

businesspeople and vulnerable customers all around the country.

Senator Garret Ahearn said, “While I welcome AIB’s reversal of their initial decision to remove cash

services from many branches, they must now come before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to

explain what happened here and to give a solid commitment to customers on the future of cash

services in Tipperary.

"Banks must keep customers informed about any future decisions in respect of services and

branches. We cannot have shock announcements like this, causing consternation for older customers

and businesspeople.

“Furthermore, the Government should never have been blindsided by AIB like this, particularly as a

major shareholder in the bank.

“AIB made no mention of this plan when they were at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance. In

fact, they emphasised how much they value face-to-face banking and how important their wide network

of branches is to them.

“They also stressed how they prioritise vulnerable customers. In reality removing cash services from

such a significant number of branches would have been extremely detrimental for older and vulnerable

customers, many of whom report they do not possess digital skills for online banking and shouldn’t be

at a loss as a result.

“The announcement from AIB with very little notice, showed absolutely no regard for customers.

Branches such as Cashel, Cahir and Carrick-On-Suir would have seen services severely curtailed. This

decision would have had a serious impact on businesspeople and ordinary customers, particularly older

and vulnerable people, in urban and rural areas.

“AIB need to return to the Oireachtas Finance Committee urgently to account for how this shock

announcement came about and to give a solid commitment to customers in relation to cash services.

“This whole episode must be a lesson to all banks to respect their loyal customers and never take them

for granted”, Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.