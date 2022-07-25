Search

25 Jul 2022

Threads of Time embroidery exhibition by Lesley Lynch

Clonmel Library, Mick Delahunty Square , runs until next Friday July 29

Threads of Time embroidery exhibition by Lesley Lynch

Lesley Lynch speaking at the exhibition opening of Threads of Time, in Clonmel Library. Photography Brian Poole

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The ‘Threads of Time’ is an exhibition of family heritage and the skills of a rich crafting culture passed on through five generations of one family, running in Clonmel Library until next Friday, July 29.


Lesley Lynch has always had a passion for colour and texture, and findtextile crafts and art to be a fascinating way of expressing this.

This exhibition shows the breadth of her textile art skills.
Lesley’s natural ability to make exemplary wearable clothes using fabric and wool shone through at an early age in childhood. Her interest in textiles soon extended to weaving, through a yearning to make the very fabric itself.


Later she began creating framed artworks, from experimental beaded knitting and symmetrical batiks, to scenes created from free-motion embroidery and painted still lifes.

Lesley Lynch was born in 1961, in Dublin, and has lived in Clonmel for 25 years. Textile crafts and textile art are central to her and she is highly experienced in sewing, felting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, crochet, fabric printing and painting. In the 1980s she owned and ran her own
craft/ knitwear business ‘Breffni Crafts’.

In 2005 Lesley returned to education, and achieved Distinction in the FETAC Level 5 course ‘Art and Craft’ at CTI Clonmel. Following this, she attended many workshops to improve her skills, and continued to paint and work in textile crafts. Pattern and colour are at the core of her work.

Lesley became a member of the South Tipperary Art Group in 2006, and with S.T.A.G. she participated in many exhibitions and voluntary art projects. Under S.T.A.G. she has given several workshops to both children and adults in Clonmel.

She is also a member of ‘Clonmel Craft Circle’, a group of like-minded crafters who meet up regularly in Clonmel Library and share ideas etc. The group exhibits and sells their craft work at their annual exhibition in Clonmel library.


In 2010, she set up a new business, ‘Lesley Lynch Textile Crafts’. She offered services in clothes and soft furnishing alteration, embroidery, and textile craft classes. Recently she was Finalist at RDS Annual Craft Competition) and also ‘GoGreen’ Finalist at the RDS Knitting and Stitching Show Competition.

Now retired, Lesley is enjoying the extra time she now has to follow her passions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media