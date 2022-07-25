Search

25 Jul 2022

Paddy Hennessy Cup presentation a proud moment for Tipperary GAA Club

At the presentation of the Paddy Hennessy Cup recently were from left: Jimmy Hennessy, Ben Roche (captain of winning team) and Dan O'Connor, Juvenile Chairman, Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club.

25 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Paddy Hennessy Memorial Trophy
Paddy Hennessy was a former playing legend with the Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club prior to emigrating to New York where he had a successful playing career with his adopted club.
Paddy's memory will be always part of the Kilsheelan/Kilcash club history especially that his nephew James presented the juvenile club with a trophy in his memory on behalf of Paddy’s daughter Anne Marie.
The first recipient was a proud Ben Roche whose grandfather Jack would have been a mentor of Paddy’s in his formative years.
We are much indebted to the Hennessy family for their generosity.
Also many thanks to James for his sponsorship of the juvenile jerseys.
A huge thanks to Mahers Foodstore for their sponsorship on the night.

