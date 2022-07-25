Search

25 Jul 2022

Results from a huge weekend of Tipp GAA club action

Results from a huge weekend of Tipp GAA club action

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship

Kiladangan 0-18 Loughmore Castleiney 0-18

Drom & Inch 2-30 Templederry Kenyons 2-19

Upperchurch Drombane 2-23 Holycross Ballycahill 0-21

Mullinahone 2-15 Toomevara 3-12

Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-22 Moycarkey Borris 0-10

Thurles Sarsfields 2-23 Borris-Ileigh 1-14

Nenagh Éire Óg 3-10 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-19

JK Brackens 1-16 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-21 Killenaule 2-17

Silvermines 3-17 Moyne Templetuohy 0-16

Portroe 1-17 Carrick Swans 0-19

St Marys 1-23 Newport 1-22

Cashel King Cormacs 1-12 Clonakenny 0-13

Thurles Sarsfields 1-17 Ballina 1-17

Sean Treacys 0-20 Burgess 2-14

Roscrea 1-33 Kiladangan 4-12

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Golden Kilfeacle 0-22 Boherlahan Dualla 1-14

Cappawhite 3-12 Ballybacon Grange 0-18

Lorrha 3-23 Carrick Davins 1-14

Kilsheelan Kilcash 2-11 Shannon Rovers 0-17

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-20 Ballinahinch 2-16

Skeheenarinky 1-23 Borrisokane 2-15

Drom & Inch 0-20 Arravale Rovers 1-14

Moneygall 1-14 Ballingarry 1-12

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane 3-31 Moyne Templetuohy 2-16

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-25 Loughmore Castleiney 1-15

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Hurling Championship

JK Brackens 0-17 Drom & Inch 1-9

Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 1-32 Moycarkey Borris 0-9

Holycross Ballycahill 5-27 Boherlahan Dualla 0-12

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Killea 1-16 Thurles Gaels 1-15

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship

Loughmore Castleiney 2-7 JK Brackens 2-7

North Tipperary

Junior B Hurling Championship

Silvermines 7-18 Newport 2-14

Portroe 1-14 Burgess 0-12

U19A Hurling Championship

Ballina 3-24 Nenagh Éire Óg 3-9

West Tipperary

U19A Hurling Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 4-15 Cashel King Cormacs 4-15

U19B Hurling Championship

Éire Óg/Treacys 1-20 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-12

Golden Kilfeacle 4-16 Rockwell/Rosegreen 1-7

Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-29 Lattin Cullen 2-11

Rockwell Rovers 0-18 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-11

Junior B Hurling Championship

Solohead 0-11 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-11

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-12 Sean Treacys 0-14

Rosegreen 0-23 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-12

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-19 Emly 0-15

Cappawhite 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 1-11

Golden Kilfeacle 4-7 Lattin Cullen 0-8

South Tipperary

U19A Hurling Championship

Mullinahone 0-22 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-11

St Marys 2-15 Carrick Swans 1-18

U19B Hurling Championship

Cahir 3-14 Ballybacon Grange 2-11

Fethard 4-17 Knockmealdown Gaels 4-16

St Patricks 4-16 Moyle Rovers 1-9

Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonmel Óg 2-14 Father Sheehys 2-13

Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-22 Mullinahone 1-10

Newcastle 2-20 Ballylooby Castlegrace 1-14

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media