Results from a huge weekend of Tipp GAA club action

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Kiladangan 0-18 Loughmore Castleiney 0-18
Drom & Inch 2-30 Templederry Kenyons 2-19
Upperchurch Drombane 2-23 Holycross Ballycahill 0-21
Mullinahone 2-15 Toomevara 3-12
Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-22 Moycarkey Borris 0-10
Thurles Sarsfields 2-23 Borris-Ileigh 1-14
Nenagh Éire Óg 3-10 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-19
JK Brackens 1-16 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-21 Killenaule 2-17
Silvermines 3-17 Moyne Templetuohy 0-16
Portroe 1-17 Carrick Swans 0-19
St Marys 1-23 Newport 1-22
Cashel King Cormacs 1-12 Clonakenny 0-13
Thurles Sarsfields 1-17 Ballina 1-17
Sean Treacys 0-20 Burgess 2-14
Roscrea 1-33 Kiladangan 4-12
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Golden Kilfeacle 0-22 Boherlahan Dualla 1-14
Cappawhite 3-12 Ballybacon Grange 0-18
Lorrha 3-23 Carrick Davins 1-14
Kilsheelan Kilcash 2-11 Shannon Rovers 0-17
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-20 Ballinahinch 2-16
Skeheenarinky 1-23 Borrisokane 2-15
Drom & Inch 0-20 Arravale Rovers 1-14
Moneygall 1-14 Ballingarry 1-12
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 3-31 Moyne Templetuohy 2-16
Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-25 Loughmore Castleiney 1-15
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Hurling Championship
JK Brackens 0-17 Drom & Inch 1-9
Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 1-32 Moycarkey Borris 0-9
Holycross Ballycahill 5-27 Boherlahan Dualla 0-12
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Killea 1-16 Thurles Gaels 1-15
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Loughmore Castleiney 2-7 JK Brackens 2-7
North Tipperary
Junior B Hurling Championship
Silvermines 7-18 Newport 2-14
Portroe 1-14 Burgess 0-12
U19A Hurling Championship
Ballina 3-24 Nenagh Éire Óg 3-9
West Tipperary
U19A Hurling Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 4-15 Cashel King Cormacs 4-15
U19B Hurling Championship
Éire Óg/Treacys 1-20 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-12
Golden Kilfeacle 4-16 Rockwell/Rosegreen 1-7
Junior A Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore 1-29 Lattin Cullen 2-11
Rockwell Rovers 0-18 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-11
Junior B Hurling Championship
Solohead 0-11 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-11
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-12 Sean Treacys 0-14
Rosegreen 0-23 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-12
Clonoulty Rossmore 3-19 Emly 0-15
Cappawhite 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 1-11
Golden Kilfeacle 4-7 Lattin Cullen 0-8
South Tipperary
U19A Hurling Championship
Mullinahone 0-22 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-11
St Marys 2-15 Carrick Swans 1-18
U19B Hurling Championship
Cahir 3-14 Ballybacon Grange 2-11
Fethard 4-17 Knockmealdown Gaels 4-16
St Patricks 4-16 Moyle Rovers 1-9
Junior A Hurling Championship
Clonmel Óg 2-14 Father Sheehys 2-13
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-22 Mullinahone 1-10
Newcastle 2-20 Ballylooby Castlegrace 1-14
