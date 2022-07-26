Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 26

Elizabeth Ella Ryan (née Burke)

67 Treacy park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Windgap, Kilkenny

Predeceased by her husband Richard, sister Tess and grandchild Luke. Deeply regretted by her loving children Gerard, Margo, Richard and Elizabeth, sisters Ann and Tina, brothers Patsy and Billy, sons-in-law John and Jason, daughters-in-law Barbara and Kay, grandchildren Gerard, Stephaine, Joe, Evan, Kirsty, Sophie, Ava, Ella, Alan, Killian and Ellie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, the 27th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 28th July, for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Paddy Mulrooney

Ox Park, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Paddy formerly of Clonoghill, Birr, Co. Offaly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Recie, sisters Maureen and Tess, sister in law Pauline, brothers in law, special niece June, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at S.S. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan on Tuesday evening at 6pm - 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sr Margaret Maher

Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aherlow, Tipperary

Maher Sr. Margaret(Sisters of St. Marie Madeleine Postel) and formerly of Gurtnafurrow, Tipperary.

In the tender care of her community and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea,. Deeply regretted by her community, brother Joseph, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private Funeral Mass for family and residence's ONLY on Wednesday, 27th of July, at 1.30pm in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery.

Angela Grogan (née Conlon)

Bishop o Donnell Road, Galway City, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary

Bishop o Donnell Road, Galway and formerly Clonmel, Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her parents Peggy and Patrick, her sisters Ali and Dee and her partner Damien.

Deeply mourned and very sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Caroline, Erin, Colleen and Shauna, brother PJ and her sisters Marie and Rena, her adored grandchildren Dyllon, Kealan, Rian, Aoibhe, Holly and Madison, sister-in-law Alex Costello, the extended family and friends. A private committal Service and blessing will be celebrated for Angela on Wednesday, 27 July at Shannon Crematorium. Livestream link to follow.

For everything there is a season

A time for meeting

and a time to say good bye

And until we meet again

May your kind and gentle soul rest in peace

No flowers please.

Mary (May) Doherty (née Cullagh)

Longorchard, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Mary (May) Doherty, (Nee Cullagh), Longorchard, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 25th of July 2022, predeceased by her husband Ned.

Peacefully in her 89th Year.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Aine, Eileen, and Mary, sons Denis and Eamonn, sons in law, Tom, John and Willie, daughters in law, Ann and Ide, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com