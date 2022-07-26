Revealed: Exclusive four-bedroom house on sale for €495,000 in Tipperary cul-de-sac

5 Tudor Drive, Clonmel
Guide Price: €495,000
Number 5 Tudor Drive is an exclusive, large, four-bedroom residential property in Clonmel, currently for sale.
Enjoying a desirable and premium residential location within the Tudor Drive cul-de-sac off Prior Park Road just north of Clonmel town centre, it is noteworthy that properties rarely come to the market for sale in this prestigious and long established residential location.
This house enjoys great privacy for modern living while at the same time being within easy access of all the amenities of the town centre including shops, schools etc.
Internally, number 5 offers generous, well proportioned, living accommodation at ground floor with a large drawing room, separate dining room, study and guest bathroom, large kitchen, family room, utility and integrated garage.
At first floor level there are four double bedrooms, master en suite and a family bathroom. Externally this imposing property has a large private south facing back garden with an extensive patio area and excellent side access.
Number 5 Tudor Drive has an asking price is in excess of €495,000 and interested parties can contact Kieran Moynihan of Moynihan Curran
moynihancurran.com/ 086 38 555 97 if they would like to arrange an inspection to view.
