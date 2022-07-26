Shanahan stars in easy win for Upperchurch over mid rivals

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship - Round 1

Upperchurch/Drombane 2-23

Holycross/Ballycahill 0-21

Report: John O’Shea in Clonoulty

Upperchurch/Drombane made an impressive start to their County Senior Hurling Championship campaign when overcoming Mid rivals Holycross/Ballycahill on Saturday.

The game never really reached the expected heights, as overall the ‘Church dictated the game for long periods.

Holycross started the better but once Jack Butler netted at the far end on ten minutes, the writing was on the wall as they chased the game from then on. They trailed by five as the game approached half time, but seven unanswered Upperchurch points in the five minutes of injury time put them twelve in arrears at the break, Upperchurch 1-16, Holycross 0-7.

The third quarter was even enough, and the gap remained at twelve with fourteen minutes gone. However, Holycross upped their game, staged a recovery, and hit seven unanswered points in a twelve-minute spell cutting the deficit to five.

Man of the match Luke Shanahan stemmed the flow when he goaled with three minutes of normal time remaining and this was as near as Holycross came, as substitute Sean Ryan hit two late points for the ‘Church as they ran out eight points winners.

Holycross were first to get the scoreboard ticking over, with Darragh Woods and Luke O’Mara pointing inside the opening two minutes. Paudie Greene settled the ‘Church when he converted a free from out near the side-line.

From the puckout, Jamie Woods restored the two-point lead. The ‘Church settled into a rhythm and midfielder Aaron Ryan got his first of the day. Paudie Greene tied the game for the first and only time, with his second free.

Disaster struck for Holycross on ten minutes when Jack Butler collected a ball at the corner flag, cut in along the end-line and fired a low shot past Ewan Bourke to give the ‘Church a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

From then on, they took the game to Holycross. Aaron Ryan hit his third on nineteen minutes, Luke Shanahan came more into the game and overall the ‘Church were finding scores easier to come by.

As the game headed towards injury time, Darragh Woods hit his fourth point to cut the deficit to five, but in the five minutes of injury time that followed, the game was won and lost. Upperchurch hit seven unanswered points in that period to effectively put the game out of reach, with Luke Shanahan (2), Gavin Ryan, Paul Ryan, Kevin Ryan, Jack Butler and Paudie Greene all getting on the scoresheet.

Holycross needed a big start after the break, but the fightback never materialised. Paudie Greene and Diarmuid Grant cancelled out two Darragh Woods frees, and this trend continued up to the fourteenth minute as the twelve-point gap remained.

Holycross replaced Seanie Nally with Aidan Stakelum, and this coincided with a recovery as their forwards began to win possession. They hit seven unanswered points from all distances and angles, only two coming from placed balls. When Cathal Barrett reduced the deficit to five, and four minutes remaining, a grandstand finish looked on the cards.

However, Upperchurch attacked with Paudie Greene making a good run through the defence, before laying off to Luke Shanahan, who made no mistake from close range. The Holycross recovery was thwarted and Upperchurch finished out the stronger.

Scorers:

Upperchurch/Drombane: Ciaran Shortt, Mikey Lavery, Matt Ryan, Ger Grant, Keith Ryan (0-1), Gavin Ryan (0-3, 2f), Ailbe O’Donoghue, Paul Ryan (0-1), Aaron Ryan (0-3), Diarmuid Grant (0-3), Colm Ryan, Paul Shanahan, Luke Shanahan (1-4), Paudie Greene (0-5, 3f), Jack Butler (1-1).

Subs: Sean Ryan (0-2) for P Ryan (55), Niall Grant for A Ryan (55).

Holycross/Ballycahill: Ewan Bourke, Gavin Dunne, Philip Fogarty, Jimmy Ryan (H), Mickey Doyle, Jack Skehan, Shane Ryan, Jamie Woods (0-2), Cathal Barrett (0-1), Luke O’Mara (0-2), Seanie Nally, Ben Hennessy, Joe Caesar, Darragh Woods (0-11, 8f), David Fogarty.

Subs: Liam Dwan (0-3) for Caesar (13 inj), Jack Ryan for S Ryan (HT), Eoin Craddock (0-1) for Hennessy (35), Aidan Stakelum (0-1) for Nally (45).

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne Templetuohy).