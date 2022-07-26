Tipperary athlete finishes second in national 5,000 metres championship race

Niamh Cunneen of Nenagh Olympic AC competing in the 5,000 metres during the AAI Games and Combined Events Track and Field Championships at Tullamore. Picture: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile
Nenagh Olympic's Niamh Cunneen finished second in the National 5,000 metres championship race on Day 2 of the Irish Life Health National Combined Events Championships and AAI Games in Tullamore on Sunday.
Claragh Keane (DMP AC) produced a strong 17:36.45 to set a new personal best and claim the championship title.
Imelda Lambe from Tullamore Harriers was third.
It was the first time the national race has formed part of the AAI Games.
The race hosted some of Ireland's rising distance running talents.
19-year-old Cathal O’Reilly (Kilkenny City Harriers) secured the men’s 5,000 metres title, crossing the line in 14:55.14.
