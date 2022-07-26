Search

26 Jul 2022

Tipperary ranks third worst for Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, latest figures from the HSE reveal.

here were 1,052 cases in the past 14 days, which translates as 659.3 cases per 100,000 of the population as of July 19, according to figures from the Department of Health Mid West.

There were three Covid-related deaths in the same period.

The majority of cases were in the 25 to 44 age group, with 368 incidents, followed closely by the 46-64 age group, where there were 356 cases.

There were 166 cases in the 65+ age group, with 109 in the 15-24 group and 53 in those under the age of 14 years.

The highest number of cases per 100,000 population was in Laois at 833.6, followed by Offaly on 729.6, with Mayo having the least number of cases per 100,000 at 367.8

