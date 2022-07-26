JOBS BOARD: Check out who is hiring in Tipperary this week
Looking for work? Here are nine companies recruiting in Tipperary
Fiserv
Fiserv is recruiting a call centre team manager, a Data Analytics Release/Change manager and a Qlik architect.
All positions are for Nenagh.
Full details are available on their website.
Dunnes Stores
Dunnes Stores are looking for sales assistants in Roscrea and Thurles.
They are also recruiting a part-time service manager in Clonmel.
More information is available on their opportunities page.
North Tipperary Development Company
The NTDC SICAP programme is recruiting for a number of positions:
Application forms and complete job descriptions are available on the NTDC website.
Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service
Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service are looking for retained part-time firefighters.
More information and application forms are available on the Tipperary County Council website.
Derivan Sexton and Company Solicitors
Derivan Sexton and Company Solicitors in Carrick-on-Suir are recruiting an office administrator.
CVs should be sent to admin@derivansexton.ie.
More information is available on jobalert.ie.
Aherlow House Hotel
Aherlow House Hotel is looking for part-time and full-time receptionists and food and beverage assistants.
Salary is €11.50 an hour
More information is available on indeed.com.
Centra-Clonmel
Centra on Thomas Street, Clonmel is recruiting a shop floor assistant.
More available at indeed.com.
Tipperary Co-op Home & DIY Hardware
Tipperary Co-op Home & DIY Hardware are looking for Cash Office/ Accounts Administrator.
The position is full-time and permanent.
The full job description and application are available at indeed.com.
