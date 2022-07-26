Cashel photographer is embarking on a new project

A sample of the work of Cashel photographer Mark Fitzell
Cashel photographer Mark Fitzell is embarking on a new project .
"One hundred years ago the Irish Free State came into being, ending 800 years of English rule in Ireland. To mark this I'm going to embark on a new portrait photography project, where I hope to photograph 100 people from all over Tipperary. I hope to take the photos in or around where everyone lives and don't mind travelling. My goal is to photograph one person born in everyone of the last 100years and compile them in a new book in chronological order, where I will document their joys, fears, hopes, regrets, and what it means to be alive in Ireland today. I'm looking for volunteers from all walks of Irish society with people from all races, nationality, religions, colour, sexual orientation, gender and obviously every age.
Below are samples of portraits I've taken down through the years. All the images for this project will be new work .
If you would be involved or know anyone who would, then please contact me. I'm shooting the first few of the portraits this week," said Mark.
