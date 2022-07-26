Search

26 Jul 2022

What's on at Nenagh Arts Centre this Summer

Drama & Summer Camp for children - book now

What's on at Nenagh Arts Centre this Summer

Nenagh Arts Centre

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Make and Chat: Meet Van, the Crochet Expert – this Thursday July 28, at 11am – 1pm. Free drop in session – no booking required. Have you always wanted to try crochet? Or maybe you would like to meet more creative people. Whether you’re an expert or a beginner, everyone is welcome at our regular Meet and Chat session.

This session will involve Van Geraghty, crochet expert, who can help you learn new techniques or brush up old ones. Knitting and stitching expertise will also be on hand if you are a beginner, with basic materials to start you off provided. Bring along your latest creation or whatever you’re working on and join us for a cuppa and some communal craft time. Generously supported by the Arts Council, so FREE of charge to you.

Drama & Summer Camp
Nenagh Arts Drama & Summer Camp with Altitude Arts & Class Act Acting from Tuesday, August 2 – Saturday, August 6, 11.30am – 3.30pm Tickets: €99. Ages 7-12 years. Let your child unleash their creativity! Join us for some fun with drama, games, mask making, puppetry, clowning, photography and lots more!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media