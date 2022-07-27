Latest: Tipperary hospital Local Injury Unit closes again due to staff shortages

The Local Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital will be closed all day this Wednesday, July 27, due to continued impact on staffing arising from unexpected leave.

It is the second time in a week that the clinic has closed due to staff issues.

UL Hospitals Group is advising people requiring treatment for minor injuries this Wednesday to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

The group apologised to patients inconvenienced by this temporary closure.

They said that the decision had been taken to ensure patient safety, which we strive to protect at all times. No other services at the hospital are affected.

The group is urging people with minor injuries not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL at this time.

The Injury Unit in St John’s Hospital, Limerick, is open seven days, 8am-7pm, and can be contacted on 061-462303.

The Ennis Hospital unit is open 8am-8pm and can be contacted on 065-6863121.