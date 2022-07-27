Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 27

Marjorie Gray (née Boland)

Sandymount, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

GRAY (née Boland) Marjorie (Sandymount, Dublin 4 and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) July 25, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of the doctors, nurses, teams and home care teams of Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross and Blackrock. Predeceased by her husband Bobby (MRCVS), son Robert and her late sister Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Dorothy, Paula and Rachel, son Liam and his partner Joan, granddaughters Órla and Stephanie, great-grandson Cillían, brothers Sean, Liam, Michael and Jim, daughter-in-law Marion, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Thursday, July 28th, from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 29th, at 10am in the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount/. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to www.olh.ie.

Tom Ahearne

Patrick Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Tom Ahearne, Patrick Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 26th of July 2022, peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, son Eamon and Liam, daughter in law Alison, son in law Leonard, grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Sophie and Kayla, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7 pm to arrive at 7.45 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com