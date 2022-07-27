Search

27 Jul 2022

Roisin Quinlivan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Clonmel

Roisin Quinlivan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Clonmel

The winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last was Roisin Quinlivan, seen here accepting her winner’s prize from Lady Captain Maura Lyons

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Lady Captain's Day
Without doubt the highlight of the ladies golfing year, Lady Captain's Day (Maura Lyons) took place on Saturday, July 23.
Not to be deterred by the unseasonably wet and windy conditions and armed with the best wishes and snacks provided by Maura, the ladies took to the course from early morning, vying to win the coveted Lady Captain's Prize.
Roisín Quinlivan prevailed from Nora O'Keeffe with 69 nett in tough conditions in the 18 Hole Strokeplay competition.
For our new to golf members, the 9 Hole competition was won by Claire Cosgrove, with Aisling Kilroy in 2nd place and Treasa Nic Dhiarmada 3rd.
Huge congratulations and well done to all the winners.

A proud day for the Lyons family; Joining Maura to celebrate her successful Lady Captain’s Day at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last were her family. From left to right: David Lyons, TJ Lyons, Maura Lyons, Laura Lyons, Roisin Lyons, Neeraja Sankar


The prizegiving ceremony took place in the clubhouse later in the evening, after the ladies enjoyed a beautiful meal at The View Restaurant.
President Shay Bannon spoke in glowing terms of Maura's work ethic and commitment to the club in her role as Lady Captain and Men's Captain Ned added his own compliments to Maura, all richly deserved.
A night of ceol agus craic followed into the small hours ending a great day enjoyed by all, a testament to Maura's popularity, hard work, efficiency and singing skills.
Well done and thank you Maura.

Prizewinners in the Lady Captain’s Prize at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last. Back row, from left: Phil Whyte, Laura Winston, Susan Allen, Gwen Walshe (sixth), Geraldine O’Gorman (fifth), Helen O’Donoghue (Back 9), Gemma Murphy (gross), Sinead Healy (fourth), Claire Cosgrove (first in 9 hole), Aisling Kilroy (second in 9 hole), Treasa Nic Dhiarmada (third in 9 hole). Front row: Marian Hanrahan (Past Captains), Deirdre Ronan (third), Maura Lyons (Lady Captain), Roisin Quinlivan (Lady Captain’s Prize winner), Eleanor Devaney (Committee Prize), Christine Hickey (seventh).


Prize Winners:
1st: Roisín Quinlivan (10) 69 nett
2nd: Nora O'Keeffe (40) 69 nett C/B.
Gross: Gemma Murphy (10) 89 gross
3rd: Deirdre Ronan (18) 72 nett.
4th: Sinéad Healy (16) 73 nett.
5th: Geraldine O'Gorman (18) 73 nett C/B.
6th: Gwen Walshe (28) 73 nett C/B.
7th: Christine Hickey (38) 74 nett.
Front 9: Nora Fitzgerald (34) 35 nett.
Back 9: Helen O'Donoghue (22) 34 nett.
Past Captain's Prize sponsored by Deirdre Ronan.
Winner: Marian Hanrahan (22) 77 nett.
Committee Prize: Eleanor Devaney (29) 78 nett.
Lady Captain's Prize: 9 hole Stableford.
1st: Claire Cosgrove (29) 20pts.
2nd: Aisling Kilroy (29) 19pts.
3rd: Treasa Nic Dhiarmada (28) 15pts

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media