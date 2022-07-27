Search

27 Jul 2022

Sean Ross survivors of abuse meet Children's Minister during private visit to site

Sean Ross survivors of abuse meet Children's Minister during private visit to site

Sean Ross survivors of abuse meet Children's Minister during private visit to site

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, alongside a number of his officials paid a private visit to Sean Ross Abbey last week.

In a statement after the visit, We are Still Here, Sean Ross Abbey Ireland, said that during the meeting, the Minister met survivors who were offered the opportunity to discuss various matters that his Department has responsibility for; representatives of Tipperary County Council, who, they said had been of great support to the group, were also in attendance.

The visit was kept to a low profile in order to respect the privacy of survivors.

"We were happy to show Minister O’Gorman the abbey itself and to give him a tour of the abbey and its grounds. This included where the locations were mothers gave birth, the church and where baptisms took place," they said.

The gathering then proceeded to the grave of Micheal Hess, son of Philomena Lee, and subject of the film Philomena.

On the way to the Angels’ Plot, the group showed the Minister the graves of the religious order of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary.

"During the walk we showed him the path taken by the mothers who worked on the grounds until their babies were born - and indeed for many years after as they paid their debt to society, as the nuns put it," said the group.

When reaching the Angels’ Plot a quiet payer was said.

Minister O'Gorman and the CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath were showed locations of particular interest and imparted to them much of the information that the group has gathered to-date.

"It felt as though finally, our hard work and dedication to the truth was being listened to and that the pathway forward was looking bright," they said.

Currently, the group has more work to advance to get scans of the Angel’s Plot and an adjacent area carried out. Tipperary County Council and the Minster’s Department are assisting them in acquiring the correct information and helping them in their efforts to achieve this.

"We want to talk this opportunity to thank our own members as well as Tipperary County Council, The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, and Deputy Martin Browne who have all worked tirelessly to bring light to a dark period of our history.

"We would also like to extend a special thanks to Tony Donlan, owner of Sean Ross Abbey," they said.

An open day and occasion of remembrance is due to take place on Sunday September 25. All are welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media