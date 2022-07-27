Search

27 Jul 2022

Tributes paid to departing Tipperary County Council official

Town Manager Pat Slattery - Council must balance the books in difficult economic times.

Pat Slattery ,Director of Services with Tipperary County Council is leaving the authority after 24 years of distinguished service

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

After 24 years serving local government, Pat Slattery, Director of Services for Community and Economic Development with Tipperary County Council is moving on in his career.
Members of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District on Monday, who were surprised to hear the news of his departure, paid glowing tributes to Pat Slattery at their monthly meeting.
Pat told the members that he was both proud and fulfilled to have served with Tipperary County Council and witness first-hand democracy in action.
“Local democracy is the most important thing about local government,” said Pat Slattery who informed members that it was a pleasure to work in Tipperary Town and witness the dedication of elected representatives who were put in that position by the public.
Pat, who is married to Ruth and they have an 11-year-old son, Conor, bid an emotional farewell to the members and officials of the authority on Monday.
Acting Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, leading the tributes, said Pat Slattery was a dedicated official who had served with distinction in his native town as manager for the last four years as well as working in his role of Director of Services.
“Nobody knows this area better than you. You were born and reared in Tipperary Town and you are going to be a loss to this local authority because of the knowledge of the area that you had,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.
COMMITTED
Cllr Fitzgerald said that Pat Slattery made sense when he made a contribution and was very committed to whatever role he took on during his long career with Tipperary County Council.
“You tell it as it is and you did the very best you could to solve the issues that had to be faced in the area,” the local representative told the meeting.
Cllr Fitzgerald said the input of Pat Slattery was all over the Revitalisation Task Force blueprint for the town which was launched this week.
“You were part of the fabric of the town and you were very proud of Tipperary Town,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.
All of the members associated themselves with the tributes paid to Pat Slattery at the meeting.
They described Pat Slattery as a very approachable official who worked tirelessly for the betterment of Tipperary Town.
Members said that teamwork was his trademark and he stood out as an official with vision for change and a confidence to pursue funding for the town.
District Administrator Anthony Coleman, on behalf of all of the staff, thanked Pat Slattery for the guidance and support he had shown them all in his role both as manager in the town and as Director of Services.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media