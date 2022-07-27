Irish Water has lifted the Toomevara boil water notice with immediate effect
Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have announced the lifting of the boil water notice in Toomevara immediately.
Following remedial works and in consultation with the HSE, Irish Water says customers can resume regular use.
Irish Water, Tipperary County Council and the HSE will continue to test the water to ensure it remains safe.
The boil water notice has been in effect since last week.
The areas affected were Toomevara, Coolkereen, Pallas West, Monanore, Garrane, Ballinlough and surrounding areas.
Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.
The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries about this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.
