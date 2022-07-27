Two Tipperary clubs confirmed for ladies football All-Ireland seven-a-side competitions

LGFA president Mícheál Naughton and currentaccount.ie CEO Seamus Newcombe at the launch of the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Club Football 7s tournament. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
The scene is set for the ladies football (LGFA) currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club seven-a-side competitions, which will be played this Saturday, July 30, at the St Sylvester’s GAA and Naomh Mearnóg clubs in Dublin.
70 clubs from Ireland, including two from Tipperary, and overseas will participate for the senior, intermediate and junior prizes on offer.
Fethard will play in the senior competition while St Patrick's will participate in the junior competition.
The All-Ireland Club Sevens are returning for the first time since 2019, free from Covid-19 restrictions and with a new sponsor in the form of currentaccount.ie.
Saturday’s event also marks the start of TG4 All-Ireland finals weekend.
On Sunday at Croke Park, the TG4 All-Ireland junior, intermediate and senior Championship winners will be confirmed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.