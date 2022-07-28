Roscrea Garda station: Crime: Tipperary gardaí launch appeal after elderly man is victim of robbery
The gardaí in Tipperary are seeking public assistance with their investigation into a robbery reported at Ballingarry, Roscrea, last Friday morning.
The incident occurred at a residential property, where the injured party was a man in his 70s.
A number of items were stolen from the property.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone travelling the road known locally as the Old Birr Road between the Pike Cross and Riverstown between 10am and 11am, and who may have noticed anything suspicious, to please contact Nenagh Garda station.
