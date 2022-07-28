Tipperary advocate for autism services to meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Cara Darmody hands over the funds she raised for Scoil Chormaic and Ardfinnan NS
Eleven-year-old Cara Darmody from Ardfinnan will meet the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this Friday in government buildings to appeal for services for people with autism to be improved.
The Ardfinnan primary school pupils has raised significant funds for Scoil Chormac Special School in Cashel and Ardfinnan national school in her campaign to raise awareness.
