Schedule of events in Ballyhoura Country will be of interest to people in Tipperary

A guided tour of Doneraile Park and Gardens will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday August 21
National Heritage Week, this year celebrating the full return of in-person events, takes place across Ireland from Saturday August 13 to Sunday August 21.
Ballyhoura Country–situated at the crossroads of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary–marks this vibrant celebration of culture with a jam-packed schedule of free events celebrating the region’s history, art, heritage and biodiversity.
With a range of indoor and outdoor activities–plenty of them family-oriented and for those on staycations–there is something to pique everyone’s interest in this beautiful region, in the heart of the Golden Vale of Munster.
The events include the Mitchelstown Darkness Walking Tour; the Doomed Inheritance Conference, which will mark the centenary of the burning of Mitchelstown Castle; the Ballyhoura Outdoor Classroom Wildlife Tour; Painting in the Park; a guided tour of Doneraile Park and Gardens; and the 66th Cappamore Agricultural Show, back after a two-year absence, which takes place on Saturday August 20.
For the full schedule see https://visitballyhoura.com/
