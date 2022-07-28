BREAKING: Planning lodged for six glamping pods in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been lodged for six glamping pods in Tipperary.
Further Space Limited has made an application to Tipperary County Council for six glamping pods, a car parking area on existing hardstanding, an on-site waste water treatment and percolation area, signage including a visitor notice board, and all associated site work at Brookfield, Coolbawn, Nenagh.
The application is in pre-validation and the local authority has until September 19 to make a decision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.