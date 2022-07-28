Age-Friendly Biking has arrived in Tipperary - Ask Denis about it!

Following the launch of the Age Friendly Bike in Cahir Denis Ryan of Castle Street Cahir with his granddaughter Siobhan who was home to visit during the week took a spin on the new Age Friendly Bike.

Denis is 95 years young and went for a spin along the Swiss Walk and took in the views of the Golf Course where he was a member for many years.

Denis recalls moving to Cahir over 60 years ago and playing the course and having a beer or two after a game and was delighted to see the back nine holes on the trip.

This bike will be a huge benefit to those who would not normally be able to make the full stroll along the Swiss Walk but with volunteer pilots it can be so much easier.

While it is not a disability bike, it is an age friendly bike and booking can be done through the hotel.

They in turn will look for one of the trained pilots to suit your trip based on availability.

Each trip should allow 1 hour in duration and this project is rolled out by Cahir Tidy Towns, Age Action Ireland, Tipp Sports Partnership and Community & Enterprise.

The volunteers give generously of their time and we depend on them to be a pilot on call, but as we are still learning and sorting out teething problems we ask you to be patient.