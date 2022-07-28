Family upset at vandalism of Clonmel quayside plaque

The CJ Boland plaque on the quay in Clonmel was vandalised
An act of vandalism has caused great upset to the family of one of Clonmel’s most famous poets and writers.
The plaque over the archway of the Gashouse Bridge with an excerpt from CJ Boland’s Retrospect inscribed was vandalised recently.
His granddaughter Jane Clare was in Clonmel to speak at the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and paid a visit to the quayside to see the plaque.
“I was upset and shocked to see that the plaque was defaced after having been daubed with some material that leaves a huge stain, a big blob, on the plaque,” said Jane Clare.
The plaque was first erected in 1943 to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of CJ Boland.
At the time it was erected low down close to the steps beside the bridge.
In the late 1990s , another relation, Una Boland visited Clonmel and arranged for the plaque to be moved to a higher position over the archway of the bridge because it had been vandalised on a number of occasions. To mark the centenary of his death, the plaque was cleaned and re- pointed.
VISIT
“Una thought it would be out of harm’s way when it was placed up over the archway but unfortunately that has not been the case,” said Jane Clare.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.