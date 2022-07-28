New €3m upgrade scheme for Slievenamon Road in Thurles

Tipperary County Council is pleased to announce that it proposes to carry out a €3m upgrade to the public realm in Thurles on the N62 Slievenamon Road between Liberty Square and the Slievenamon Road roundabout at Thurles Shopping Centre.



The scheme is approximately 450m in length.



The proposed development will comprise the following: an upgraded road layout with a reduced carriageway width improved junctions with enhanced infrastructure for pedestrians and vulnerable road users replacement and widening of footways with new paving road resurfacing/rehabilitation surface water drainage improvements; provision of formalised on-street parking designed to current standards within the new road layout; upgraded public lighting enhanced soft and hard landscaping including the provision of upgraded street furniture.



Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services, Tipperary County Council, stated that “the scheme will promote traffic calming along the N62 and maintain reduced speeds through the urban core, increasing safety and comfort for vulnerable road users through improved pedestrian infrastructure in line with current best practice design principles.



In addition the scheme will greatly enhance the public realm and will follow on from the flagship re-generation project for Thurles at Liberty Square. While acknowledging that Slievenamon Road is an important link between the traditional commercial town centre and Thurles shopping centre, the enhancement of this road will further improve the attractiveness of the town”.



Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council, said “the Council has been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance this project and is delighted that we are now at the formal Part 8 planning stage of this project.



“ This is a significant scheme and investment in Thurles Town which will complement current plans to transform and enhance the urban environment in the town”.



Peggy Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District stated that “this will be another significant investment in Thurles and will enhance the public areas in the centre of town in addition to making it safer for local people, shoppers and visitors.



Cllr Ryan acknowledged that the works would cause some disruption during construction and asked that every effort be made to minimise this to protect businesses and those travelling through and around the town each day to school, work and shop”.



The public can see the plans and particulars of the proposed development, which are available for purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, for a period of four weeks from Thursday, July 28 2022 to Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the offices of: Thurles Municipal District, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary; Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary; Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, from 9.30am. - 4.30pm. Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays).



An on-line video presentation describing the scheme can be viewed on Tipperary County Council’s website - www.tipperarycoco.ie. The public can discuss the proposed development with Tipperary CountCouncil at an Information Session on 2nd August 2022 at the Thurles Municipal District Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, between 3pm and 8pm, advance appointments are not necessary.



Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be situated, may be made in writing to Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services, Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, no later than 4.30pm. on Thursday, September 8 next.