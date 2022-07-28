Irish Water is repairing a burst water main outside Cashel
Irish Water is working to repair a burst water main which may disrupt supply in Lagganstown and the surrounding areas.
Works to resolve the issue are expected to be complete by 7pm, today July 28.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
